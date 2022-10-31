Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Cut to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNNTF remained flat at $3.40 during trading on Monday. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure.

