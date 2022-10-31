Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$382.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.14 million.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

NASDAQ XM traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,724. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 41.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

