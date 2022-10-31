Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Short Interest Up 14.1% in October

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.60. 31,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,959. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

About Qiagen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Qiagen by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 26,041 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 446.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Qiagen by 8.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,239,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.