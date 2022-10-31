Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Raised by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $105.23. 38,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

