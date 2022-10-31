Procter & Gamble (PG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/20/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $145.00.

10/14/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $153.00 to $135.00.

10/12/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Procter & Gamble is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2022 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $134.90. 285,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,131. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

