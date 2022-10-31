PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Director Purchases $106,757.82 in Stock

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) Director Barry H. Evans purchased 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,242.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE GHY remained flat at $10.61 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 176,457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 262,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 191,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.