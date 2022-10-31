Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 296,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.35. 432,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,497,078. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $52.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

