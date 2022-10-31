Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Acquires 46,621 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

SHV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.01. 8,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average is $110.06. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.83 and a 12 month high of $110.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

