Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.06. 34,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,164. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

