Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,691. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.26.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.20.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.