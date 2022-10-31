Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.15

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 8928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 998 ($12.06) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $989.71.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.8062 dividend. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.