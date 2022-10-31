PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

PYPL traded down $3.31 on Monday, reaching $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 435,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,125. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $233.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

