PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.75. 306,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,174,125. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $233.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

