Orchid Trading Up 2.8% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $64.84 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0939 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,401.54 or 0.99966132 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003870 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00044677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022491 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09459602 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $2,261,382.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.