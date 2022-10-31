Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Up 13.9% in October

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 5,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.02. 43,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,416,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,416,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.