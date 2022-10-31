OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPRX. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

OptimizeRx Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OPRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.42. 6,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,151. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $279.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, Director James Paul Lang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward Stelmakh bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Paul Lang purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,957. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $469,782. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 27.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Articles

