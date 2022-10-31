onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion. onsemi also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.18-1.34 EPS.

onsemi Trading Down 9.0 %

onsemi stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,953. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.30.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in onsemi by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

