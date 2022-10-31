onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion. onsemi also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.18-1.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights lowered shares of onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.30.

onsemi Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ ON traded down $6.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.42. 1,000,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,757,953. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.