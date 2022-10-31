onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion. onsemi also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.18-1.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights lowered shares of onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.30.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ ON traded down $6.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.42. 1,000,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,757,953. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78.

Insider Activity

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.