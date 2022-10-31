OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $516,748.00

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $516,748.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

