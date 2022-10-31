Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 78000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Omineca Mining and Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

