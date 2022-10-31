nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,287. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.37.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

