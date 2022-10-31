NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe Trading Up 2.2 %

ADBE stock opened at $325.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.05 and a 200-day moving average of $375.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

