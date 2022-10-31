Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €1.65-1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.54. 59,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 671,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

