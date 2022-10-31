NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,551,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,191,929 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $197,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $88,546,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.