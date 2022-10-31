Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Up 15.4% in October

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nephros Trading Down 9.9 %

Nephros stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.35. Nephros has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 50.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nephros

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nephros by 89.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nephros by 56.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nephros by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nephros during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Nephros by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,734,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

