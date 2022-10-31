Motco Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 145,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 218,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,614,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

APD stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.30. 25,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,733. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.40. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

