Motco Sells 134 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Motco reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $445.27. 100,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.