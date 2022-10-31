Motco Lowers Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Motco decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.
Hasbro Stock Down 0.6 %
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
