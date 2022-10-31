Motco Has $6.01 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Motco lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after buying an additional 3,144,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,357,000 after acquiring an additional 732,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 134,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
