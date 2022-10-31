Motco Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Motco lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.0% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 670,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $187,527,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $13.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $650.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,626. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.43.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

