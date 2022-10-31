Morgan Stanley Trims Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Target Price to 275.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from 280.00 to 275.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schibsted ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.50.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $17.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $17.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

