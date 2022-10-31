Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.79 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $205.76 million and $8.79 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00092745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00069465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007148 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,041,170,603 coins and its circulating supply is 429,552,753 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

