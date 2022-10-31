Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $912,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $7,326,000. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 183,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,501. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

