Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,760,000 after buying an additional 1,969,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $100.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $254.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $101.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.26.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

