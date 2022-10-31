Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $87.03. 35,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,842. The stock has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $124.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.79.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

