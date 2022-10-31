ManpowerGroup (MAN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN):

10/27/2022 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $75.00.

10/25/2022 – ManpowerGroup had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2022 – ManpowerGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $94.00.

10/14/2022 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $88.00.

10/12/2022 – ManpowerGroup is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – ManpowerGroup was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/10/2022 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.3 %

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 177.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.