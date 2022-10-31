Maiar DEX Trading Down 1.3% This Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $354.67 million and approximately $136,954.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005722 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95,246.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

