LUXO (LUXO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $103.50 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One LUXO token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges. LUXO has a total market cap of $103.50 million and $9,896.00 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

