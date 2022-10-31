Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 90,926 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,926 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $72,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $263,732,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 818,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.80. The stock had a trading volume of 255,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,968. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

