Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,654 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $122,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 367,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,699,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 680,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,501. The firm has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.