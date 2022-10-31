Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $57.24 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18,332 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.92.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.40. 76,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

