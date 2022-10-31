Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $314.21 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,773 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.5% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of United Parcel Service worth $314,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 66,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,106,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.38. 68,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

