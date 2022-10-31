Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,253 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $86,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

ADBE traded down $6.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.53. 93,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.