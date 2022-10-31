Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $63,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.84. 15,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,286. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.