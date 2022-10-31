Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $63.06 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

