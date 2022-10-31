Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 3.3% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.52 on Monday, hitting $402.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.14 and a 200 day moving average of $353.35. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

