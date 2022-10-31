Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 755,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,508,303 shares.The stock last traded at $38.67 and had previously closed at $37.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

