Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.93 billion-$14.93 billion.

Kyocera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,463. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kyocera will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

