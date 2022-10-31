Konnect Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $81,857.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Konnect has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,381.19 or 0.31283303 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

