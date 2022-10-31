Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Update

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLKNF. DZ Bank lowered shares of Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a €5.60 ($5.71) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Klöckner & Co SE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Klöckner & Co SE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Further Reading

